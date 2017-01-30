Quebec's Muslim Community Members Say Unity Has Grown Out of Tragic Mosque Shooting

The talented wide receiver was expected to commit to the Huskers at the Army All-American bowl ... -- Wrestler and actor John Cena has had a storied career in the WWE. But now he's officially a member of the illustrious 16-title club.Cena defeated AJ Styles Sunda... -- Former President Obama "is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country," but he "fundamentally disagr... -- First-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner Denzel Washington told Good Morning America that he was "surprised" at being honored Sunday ni... -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday morning that he said will "dramatically reduce federal regulations" on businesses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.