Proposals could help expand telehealth services in Nebraska
Two bills introduced last week would encourage more providers to adopt the technology, which allows doctors and patients to connect remotely through the internet or by phone. Both measures are designed to serve smaller communities that have health clinics but few if any full-time doctors, said Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, the lead sponsor.
