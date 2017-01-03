Professor thinks bird species is double what is believed
A disagreement over what constitutes a bird species has ruffled the American ornithology community, and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor is in the middle of the scrum. At issue is the notion espoused by UNL's Robert Zink and others that there are almost twice as many bird species across the globe as widely believed because so many birds have been wrongly classified as belonging to the same species.
