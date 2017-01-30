Planetarium Offers Chances To Learn A...

Planetarium Offers Chances To Learn About Eclipse Beforehand

Before parts of Nebraska experience a total solar eclipse in August, people will have a chance to learn about it at a planetarium in Kearney. The University of Nebraska at Kearney is planning to offer five different programs related to the solar eclipse between February and May. The programs will help prepare people to experience the eclipse.

