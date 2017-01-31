Outbreak shows raw or undercooked flo...

Outbreak shows raw or undercooked flour could be health risk

Read more: Bakery & Snacks

An outbreak of E. coli O157 linked to flour serves as a reminder of how raw and undercooked versions might pose a risk to health, according to a study. Thirteen STEC O157:H7 cases were identified in nine US states: Minnesota and one each from Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, South Dakota and Wisconsin in late 2015 and early 2016.

