Old Dominion Books a Date with Ellen DeGeneres This Friday

Dr. Ali Khan, the keynote speaker for the annu... -- Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd -- who was caught Tuesday after a nine-day manhunt in Orlando, Florida -- cursed at the judge in a profanity-laced first ... - U.S. officials confirm that two U.S. Air Force stealth B-2 bombers struck multiple ISIS camps in Libya 28 miles south of the city of Sirte Wednesday night... The American Soybean Association responded positively today to a notice of proposed rulemaking from USDA on the regulatory framework for plant breeding innovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.