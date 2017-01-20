Ogallala woman begins living the dream as Miss Rodeo Nebraska
Laramie Schlichtemeier was crowned the lady-in-waiting six months ago, during the first performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte. Following a coronation ceremony Jan. 7, Schlichtemeier will officially take up her reign as Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2017.
