Ogallala woman begins living the dream as Miss Rodeo Nebraska

24 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Laramie Schlichtemeier was crowned the lady-in-waiting six months ago, during the first performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte. Following a coronation ceremony Jan. 7, Schlichtemeier will officially take up her reign as Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2017.

