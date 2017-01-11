Nebraska town's massive beer sales likely not in danger

County officials voted 3-0 Tuesday to recommend that the state renew the liquor licenses of the stores in Whiteclay, a town with a dozen full-time residents that abuts the dry Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Some members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe blame Whiteclay for problems on the reservation, which is plagued with high rates of fetal alcohol syndrome and poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.