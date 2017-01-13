Nebraska road crews are preparing roa...

Nebraska road crews are preparing roads ahead of winter storm

13 hrs ago

Eight trucks, eight drivers and one mechanic are in charge of making sure the roads of North Eastern Nebraska are safe once a storm hits. With the biggest storm of the winter so far expected to hit, the Nebraska Department of Roads is making sure they're ready for it.

