Nebraska Legislature: Kintner Could Face Expulsion For Offensive Retweet

A state senator could face expulsion from the Nebraska Legislature for retweeting a talk show host's joke implying that three Women's March demonstrators are too unattractive to sexually assault. Papillion Sen. Bill Kintner's fellow lawmakers railed Tuesday against his posting, the latest in a long history of inflammatory statements.

