Nebraska legislators hear arguments o...

Nebraska legislators hear arguments on bill requiring HIV tests for pregnant women

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

When Dr. Shelley Nelson moved back to Nebraska last summer, she noticed that few expectant mothers had ever been tested for HIV. The Lincoln pediatrician had previously practiced in Indianapolis, where HIV testing was routine for pregnant women, along with other early-pregnancy blood work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter... Wed The Real Donald T... 9
News Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt... Jan 25 itsagazgazgazz 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan 6 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan 4 Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,890 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC