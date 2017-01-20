Nebraska lawmakers to kick off session focused on budget
The projected $900 million shortfall is expected to dominate the 90-day legislative session, which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. Gov. Pete Ricketts will present his proposed budget and other priorities to lawmakers later in the month. Lawmakers will also elect new leaders on Wednesday, including a speaker and committee leaders.
