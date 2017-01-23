Nebraska lawmaker quits after unsavory Women's March tweet
Sen. Kintner could face expulsion from t... Some public officials across the U.S. are facing consequences for social media postings that criticized recent women's marches An outspoken Nebraska state legislator has resigned following an uproar over a tweet he sent that implied Women's March protesters were too unattractive to be victims of sexual assault Police say protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that's just a few blocks from the White House Police say they believe seven protesters who climbed a 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House are associated with the environmental group Greenpeace Police say a woman whose body parts were found at a New York City garbage transfer station last week was a homicide victim Twin 11-month-old girls who were formerly conjoined have been successfully separated ... (more)
