Nebraska lawmaker quits after unsavor...

Nebraska lawmaker quits after unsavory Women's March tweet

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Sen. Kintner could face expulsion from t... Some public officials across the U.S. are facing consequences for social media postings that criticized recent women's marches An outspoken Nebraska state legislator has resigned following an uproar over a tweet he sent that implied Women's March protesters were too unattractive to be victims of sexual assault Police say protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that's just a few blocks from the White House Police say they believe seven protesters who climbed a 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House are associated with the environmental group Greenpeace Police say a woman whose body parts were found at a New York City garbage transfer station last week was a homicide victim Twin 11-month-old girls who were formerly conjoined have been successfully separated ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt... 42 min itsagazgazgazz 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan 6 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan 4 Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
News Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e... Dec '16 commenters 73
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,661 • Total comments across all topics: 278,238,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC