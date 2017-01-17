Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation 2017 Teachers of the Year Announced
The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation has selected two teachers as their Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom 2017 Teachers of the Year. The Teacher of the Year is awarded to two outstanding teachers that incorporate agriculture into their classroom through innovative ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec 29
|non
|2
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec '16
|commenters
|73
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC