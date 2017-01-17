Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation 2017 Teachers of the Year Announced

The $432,000 bid by Eric Reichart Insulati... -- A 2-year-old child is believed to be among the missing after a series of deadly tornadoes wreaked havoc in parts of the South this weekend, according to authorit... -- Israeli officials are awaiting what could be one of the first announcements from the new Trump administration: A decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel fr... The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation has selected two teachers as their Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom 2017 Teachers of the Year. The Teacher of the Year is awarded to t... It's a night of celebration, along with big basketball games for WNCC at Cougar Palace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.