Nebraska committee advances 'Choose Life' license plate bill
Nebraska motorists could show opposition to abortion on their license plates under a bill headed to debate in the full Legislature. The measure would require the Department of Motor Vehicles to design "Choose Life" license plates that "reflect support for the protection of Nebraska's children."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec 29
|non
|2
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec '16
|commenters
|91
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC