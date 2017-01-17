Nebraska Blending Allegations Settled

Nebraska Blending Allegations Settled

Two men who own Nebraska gas stations agreed to comply with state law and not sell gasoline with ethanol from higher-costing unleaded pumps, according to court documents filed last week cited by The Lincoln Journal Star . Kevin Kasselder, owner of We Martin Bartlett, and Roger Baumgart, owner of RB's Food Shop in Humphrey, settled civil complaints filed against them by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office this month in Lancaster County District Court by offering their voluntary compliance with state law.

