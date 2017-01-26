Nebraska and Iowa again face a nurse shortage after slight reprieve
Instructor RisA Mitchell, RN, clockwise from left, watches as students in a simulation lab at the UNMC College of Nursing in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|9
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec '16
|non
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC