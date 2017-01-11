NE: Nebraska Safety Center Renews $3....

NE: Nebraska Safety Center Renews $3.4M Grant for Transit Drivers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

The Nebraska Safety Center received a $3.4 million grant to train transit drivers from transportation, bus and transit companies across Nebraska. The grant, from the Nebraska Department of Roads, follows a three-year collaboration between the Nebraska Safety Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney's College of Business and Technology and Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan 6 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan 4 Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
News Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e... Dec '16 commenters 91
News Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ... Nov '16 Brian_G 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC