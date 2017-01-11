NE: Nebraska Safety Center Renews $3.4M Grant for Transit Drivers
The Nebraska Safety Center received a $3.4 million grant to train transit drivers from transportation, bus and transit companies across Nebraska. The grant, from the Nebraska Department of Roads, follows a three-year collaboration between the Nebraska Safety Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney's College of Business and Technology and Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Read more at Mass Transit.
