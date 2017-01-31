National Signing Day 2017: QB Jack Coan begins Wisconsin career as early enrollee
One of the Wisconsin Badgers' six early enrollees in the class of 2017, Jack Coan will get the opportunity to learn Paul Chryst's offense a semester early. He heads west to Madison after breaking Long Island's all-time records in career touchdown passes and passing yards .
