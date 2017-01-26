Medicaid enrollment growth higher in urban areas, new study finds
Enrollment in Medicaid grew more rapidly in metropolitan areas than in rural areas in states that did not expand the program under the Affordable Care Act, according to new research from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers compared urban/rural Medicaid growth rates from October 2013, before the ACA went into effect, to November 2016, during which time Medicaid enrollment grew by 27 percent.
