Ken Gire a " All the Gallant Men: The First Memoir by a Uss Arizona Survivor

THE FIRST MEMOIR BY A USS ARIZONA SURVIVOR: Donald Stratton, one of the battleship's five living heroes, delivers an "epic,"* "powerful,"** and "intimate"** eyewitness account of Pearl Harbor and his unforgettable return to the fight. A TOP-TEN NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER! At 8:06 a.m. on December 7, 1941, Seaman First Class Donald Stratton was consumed by an inferno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.