Judge blocks Obama's transgender mandate

Yesterday

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the Obama administration's new requirements for transgender care, granting a preliminary injunction Saturday to several states and religious health organizations suing over the rules. The rule, which was slated to go into effect Jan. 1, says that doctors can't refuse to provide medically necessary health services within their scope of practice because of a patient's gender identity.

Read more at Washington Examiner.

