Jim Scheer elected speaker of Nebrask...

Jim Scheer elected speaker of Nebraska Legislature; no debate over...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

State Sen. Steve Halloran, right, talks with his grandson Jack Halloran, 4, of Texas, about his desk on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... 6 hr Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
News Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e... Dec 10 commenters 91
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Dec '16 james killer 685
News Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ... Nov '16 Brian_G 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,958

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC