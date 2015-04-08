In this April 8, 2015 photo, Nebraska quarterback AJ Bush (6)...
Five days after Virginia Tech's star quarterback Jerod Evans announced his decision to leave Blacksburg to go pro, Justin Fuente can now potentially groom another junior college transfer quarterback to take over the reins. A.J. Bush, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College and former Nebraska Cornhusker, announced his commitment to play for the Hokies Friday afternoon on Twitter.
