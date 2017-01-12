Governor Ricketts travels to Scottsbluff to address budget adjustments
The Nebraska State Governor, Pete Ricketts, made a trip to Scottsbluff this week as part of his annual state of the state fly around tour. According to Ricketts, the reason Nebraska's revenue is down is because the farm economy is down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec 29
|non
|2
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec '16
|commenters
|91
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC