Gov. Ricketts Signs Death Penalty Pro...

Gov. Ricketts Signs Death Penalty Protocol

16 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

LINCOLN Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed the protocol for carrying out death penalty sentences in Nebraska and delivered it to Secretary of State John Gale. "The Department of Corrections was responsive to feedback provided in the public hearing," said Governor Ricketts.

