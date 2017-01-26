Gov. Ricketts Signs Death Penalty Protocol
LINCOLN Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed the protocol for carrying out death penalty sentences in Nebraska and delivered it to Secretary of State John Gale. "The Department of Corrections was responsive to feedback provided in the public hearing," said Governor Ricketts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Wed
|The Real Donald T...
|9
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Wed
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec 29
|non
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC