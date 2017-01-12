Girl makes miraculous recovery after ...

Girl makes miraculous recovery after horrific crash

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

And "happy" is another one. She's come a long way since her accident, back on Dec. 5, when the Nebraska girl suffered a lacerated carotid artery, two skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan 6 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan 4 Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
News Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e... Dec '16 commenters 91
News Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ... Nov '16 Brian_G 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC