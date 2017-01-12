Fatal deer disease found in southeast Nebraska
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says testing done on deer killed by hunters in Thayer, Saline, Cass and Polk counties showed evidence of the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec 29
|non
|2
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec '16
|commenters
|91
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC