Fatal crash near 85th and West Denton Road under investigation

On January 21, 2017 at 7:33 am the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Southwest Rural Fire were dispatched to a one vehicle fatality crash near the 8500 block of West Denton Rd. The investigation has revealed that a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver and lone occupant lost control of the vehicle and went into the north ditch, down an embankment and struck a tree. The name of the driving is being held until family notification can be completed.

