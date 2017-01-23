Driver in crash that killed Iowa teen won't be charged
The driver in a crash that killed a University of Nebraska Omaha student will not be charged, according to officials. KETV reports Hart and two other Council Bluffs women left the Shakers' Gentleman's Club just after 10 p.m. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Hart and one of the other women had consumed alcohol and got into a fight.
