Doctor tries to perform tracheotomy with dinner knife on choking diner

13 hrs ago

A New Year's Eve celebration turned into a nightmare when a Nebraska man choked on a piece of meat at a restaurant and a doctor tried to perform a tracheotomy with a dinner knife. Brian O'Neill and his wife, Joan, were ushering in the New Year with friends at The Grey Plume restaurant in Omaha when the morsel became lodged in his airway, the Omaha World-Herald reported .

