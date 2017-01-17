Dismissal Of Suit By Man Wrongly Held In Psych Ward Upheld
A federal appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a Florida man against doctors at Nebraska's psychiatric hospital, where he was held for 20 years on a misdiagnosis. John Montin sued after being released from the Lincoln Regional Center in 2013, where he had been held since 1993 after being found not guilty by reason of insanity of false imprisonment and weapon use.
