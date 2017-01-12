DGA nominations: 'Lion' roars, Parker returns and, yes, 'Deadpool' is in the mix

The Directors Guild of America announced its nominees Thursday, and, as expected, the filmmakers behind the trio of the season's most-acclaimed movies - Damien Chazelle , Barry Jenkins and Kenneth Lonergan - were among the five cited. And "Birth of a Nation" director Nate Parker returned to the awards conversation, earning a nomination in the DGA's first-time feature film director category.

