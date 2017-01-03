Daugaard: Amazon to begin collecting ...

Daugaard: Amazon to begin collecting taxes in South Dakota

Read more: The Progress

Online retail giant Amazon has agreed to begin collecting state and local sales taxes on purchases in South Dakota, Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced Tuesday in his State of the State address. That's a win for state government, which is heavily dependent on sales tax collections.

