Daniels Leads Huskers on First Day of Season
The Nebraska track and field team captured three event titles on day one of the season-opening Holiday Inn Invitational on Friday night in front of 1,570 spectators at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track. Chris Daniels highlighted the day for the Huskers by winning the weight throw with his third personal-best throw of the day - 60-10 3/4 - on his last attempt.
