Bott Radio Network Expands in Nebraska
Bott Radio Network expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network across Nebraska with the addition of a new full-power FM station serving Hastings and Grand Island. This new station began broadcasting January 11, 2017 with the call letters KCVG at 89.9 FM with 16,000 watts of power.
