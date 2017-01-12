Bott Radio Network Expands in Nebraska

Bott Radio Network expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network across Nebraska with the addition of a new full-power FM station serving Hastings and Grand Island. This new station began broadcasting January 11, 2017 with the call letters KCVG at 89.9 FM with 16,000 watts of power.

