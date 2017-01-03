Boost for Native American businesses ...

Boost for Native American businesses in Nebraska

15 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

USDA Rural Development State Director Maxine Moul has announced that Nebraska is seeking project proposals for the Rural Business Development Grant Program to support Native American rural businesses. RBDG funds may be used for targeted technical assistance, training and training facilities including commercial kitchens, to conduct economic development planning and for the establishment of revolving loan funds.

Chicago, IL

