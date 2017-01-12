Arby's to sell venison sandwiches in Nebraska next week
Fans of venison in Nebraska can go from the end of deer hunting season this weekend to sandwich hunting season next week. Arby's says it will sell its venison sandwiches at two Nebraska stores next week because people in the state clamored for the creation after an initial offering elsewhere last fall.
