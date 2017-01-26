Antifascist protest at UNL
Members of Antifascist Action, a mix of students and local residents, protested rape culture, the University of Nebraska administration, Donald Trump's presidency and the recent allegations of vulgar comments made by fraternity members of Phi Gamma Delta during last weekend's Women's March -- which the fraternity's national organization says are false following an internal investigation. UNL police says the protest started at 2 p.m. The gathering was peaceful, but they called in some extra officers just in case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|9
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec '16
|non
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC