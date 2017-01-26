Antifascist protest at UNL

Members of Antifascist Action, a mix of students and local residents, protested rape culture, the University of Nebraska administration, Donald Trump's presidency and the recent allegations of vulgar comments made by fraternity members of Phi Gamma Delta during last weekend's Women's March -- which the fraternity's national organization says are false following an internal investigation. UNL police says the protest started at 2 p.m. The gathering was peaceful, but they called in some extra officers just in case.

