A Divided-down-the-middle County in N...

A Divided-down-the-middle County in Nebraska Ponders a New President

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Editors' note: As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office, the prospect of his presidency inspires the hopes of millions of Americans, the doubts and fears of millions of others. In effect, Trump will inherit leadership of many Americas, each sharing pride in country but conflicted in expectations of where we are headed and how the next president should govern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan 6 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan 4 Imagine That 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
News Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e... Dec '16 commenters 91
News Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ... Nov '16 Brian_G 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC