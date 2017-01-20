2017 session will blend taxes, spending and political distractions
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star Seventeen freshman senators and five who were re-elected will begin new terms Wednesday, fresh from knocking on thousands of doors in their districts and listening to what voters had to say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec 29
|non
|2
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec 10
|commenters
|91
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|james killer
|685
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC