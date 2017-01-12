1880s Nativists Replaced by Modern-Day Nativists but Message Remains the Same
A Nebraska elementary-school teacher was arrested and convicted for teaching in a foreign language. He was fined and jailed as the law read that teaching elementary-school children a foreign language or using a foreign language to teach was a crime.
