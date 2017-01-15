15th Annual NEST - Why I Want to Go to College' Writing Contest
Seventh and eighth graders are being encouraged to enter the 15th annual "Why I Want to Go to College" writing contest, sponsored by Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg and the Omaha Storm Chasers. Entries are due March 17. Winners will receive Nebraska Educational Savings Trust scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan 4
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Dec 29
|non
|2
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec '16
|commenters
|91
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC