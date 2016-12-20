U.S. Forest Service holds job fair on Wednesday
The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service will host a virtual hiring toll-free call Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon for job seekers interested in working for the U.S. Forest Service during the 2017 field season. Over 900 temporary positions are available for the 2017 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec 10
|commenters
|91
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Dec 1
|james killer
|685
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Usability study
|Oct '16
|ugomez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC