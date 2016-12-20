U.S. executions in '16 fewest in 25 y...

U.S. executions in '16 fewest in 25 years

A year that began with the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the death penalty in Florida ended with the country reaching modern lows in executions and death sentences. Still, even as capital punishment has declined in both sentencing and practice, there were also signs this year of its support among lawmakers, judges and the public.

