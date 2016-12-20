Two Inmates walk away from Work Ethic Camp in western NE
On December 21,2016, during an institutional count conducted at 10:50 pm, two inmates were discovered missing from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, NE. The Nebraska State Patrol and local law enforcement were notified.
