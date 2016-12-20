Rise in Christmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Linked to Cold Weather, Study Finds

North Carolina's failure to repeal its so-called bathroom law, which limits LGBT rights and has sparked widespread boycotts and controversy, doesn't end the... -- Anis Amri, a suspect wanted in connection with the Christmas market attack in Berlin, is very likely the alleged assailant authorities are searching for, according... The close of any year is not complete without carving out time for reflection and review, celebrating accomplishments and preparing for new adventures. For American Ethanol S... Lincoln - No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.