Rain, high winds, maybe even thunder arrive for Christmas
Wind gusts as high as 60 mph can be expected as a powerful cold front moves through Nebraska the afternoon of Dec. 25. A high wind warning was issued by the National Weather Service Sunday morning and is in effect until 6 a.m. CST Monday Dec. 26. High winds are expected to move into western and southwestern Nebraska during the afternoon and affect north central Nebraska during the evening and night. Many areas will still have high winds past midnight.
