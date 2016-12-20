NWS confirms rare Christmas tornadoes in Nebraska
Christmas Day 2016 brought rare December tornadoes northwest of Alton, Kansas and near Funk, Nebraska. The brief, weak tornadoes developed just before noon along a line of thunderstorms.
